GTBANK MASTERS CUP QUARTER FINALS FIXTURES

The quarter finals of the 2018 GTBank Masters Cup is set to hold on May 8-9,

2018 at the Agege Stadium, Lagos with 16 male and female teams competing

for a semi-final spot in the prestigious tournament.

Organized by leading African financial institution, Guaranty Trust Bank plc, the

GTBank Masters Cup is an annual football competition for first generation and

missionary secondary schools geared towards discovering young football

talents and inculcating in young people, the values of sportsmanship,

camaraderie and fair play. Season 7 of the competition kicked off with a total

of 42 teams, out of which 8 teams remain in the male and female categories,

respectively.

In the male category, Chrisland Schools, Ikeja will play King’s College, Lagos,

while Igbobi College, Yaba will square up against Eko Boys High School,

Mushin. Atlantic Hall, Epe will look to beat St. Finbarr’s College, Akoka to a

semi-finals spot while Baptist Academy, Obanikoro will contest the last semi-

finals slot against Anwar-Ul- Islam Model College, Agege.

In the female category, Ansar-Ud Deen Girls’ High School, Itire will play

against Greensprings School, Lekki, Queens College, Yaba will hope to better

Corona School, Agbara, and Atlantic Hall, Epe will face off against Federal

Science & Technology College, Yaba. The last semi-finals slot will go to the

winner of the match between Ansar-Ud-Deen College, Isolo and Methodist

Girls’ High School, Yaba.

Commenting on the Masters Cup, Segun Agbaje, Managing Director,

Guaranty Trust Bank plc, said; “Sport plays a major role in the development of

life skills and this competition paves the way for youths to cultivate their

sporting talents and aptitudes. We are proud to organize this tournament that

provides an avenue for students to showcase their talents and passion for the

game of football even as they remain committed to their academics.”

Guaranty Trust Bank is a leading African financial institution, and has an

unwavering support for sports education, infrastructure development and

scholarships. Sinceinception,the