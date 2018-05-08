Find the latest bookmaker offers available across all uk gambling sites www.bets.zone Read the reviews and compare sites to quickly discover the perfect account for you.
GTBANK MASTERS CUP QUARTER FINALS FIXTURES

May 8, 2018

  • The quarter finals of the 2018 GTBank Masters Cup is set to hold on May 8-9,
    2018 at the Agege Stadium, Lagos with 16 male and female teams competing
    for a semi-final spot in the prestigious tournament.
    Organized by leading African financial institution, Guaranty Trust Bank plc, the
    GTBank Masters Cup is an annual football competition for first generation and
    missionary secondary schools geared towards discovering young football
    talents and inculcating in young people, the values of sportsmanship,
    camaraderie and fair play. Season 7 of the competition kicked off with a total
    of 42 teams, out of which 8 teams remain in the male and female categories,
    respectively.
    In the male category, Chrisland Schools, Ikeja will play King’s College, Lagos,
    while Igbobi College, Yaba will square up against Eko Boys High School,
    Mushin. Atlantic Hall, Epe will look to beat St. Finbarr’s College, Akoka to a
    semi-finals spot while Baptist Academy, Obanikoro will contest the last semi-
    finals slot against Anwar-Ul- Islam Model College, Agege.
    In the female category, Ansar-Ud Deen Girls’ High School, Itire will play
    against Greensprings School, Lekki, Queens College, Yaba will hope to better
    Corona School, Agbara, and Atlantic Hall, Epe will face off against Federal
    Science & Technology College, Yaba. The last semi-finals slot will go to the
    winner of the match between Ansar-Ud-Deen College, Isolo and Methodist
    Girls’ High School, Yaba.
    Commenting on the Masters Cup, Segun Agbaje, Managing Director,
    Guaranty Trust Bank plc, said; “Sport plays a major role in the development of
    life skills and this competition paves the way for youths to cultivate their
    sporting talents and aptitudes. We are proud to organize this tournament that
    provides an avenue for students to showcase their talents and passion for the
    game of football even as they remain committed to their academics.”
    Guaranty Trust Bank is a leading African financial institution, and has an
    unwavering support for sports education, infrastructure development and
    scholarships. Sinceinception,the
    Tuesday, 8
    th
    May, 2018Time
    Female
    Team
    ANSAR-UD DEEN GIRLS’ HIGH SCHOOL,
    ITIRE
    VS GREENSPRINGS SCHOOL, LEKKI 10:00 am
    QUEENS COLLEGE, YABA VS CORONA SCHOOL, AGBARA 11:30 am
    Male
    Team
    CHRISLAND SCHOOLS, IKEJA VS KING’S COLLEGE, LAGOS 1:00 pm
    IGBOBI COLLEGE, YABA VS EKO BOYS HIGH SCHOOL, MUSHIN 2:30 pm
    Wednesday, 9
    th
    May, 2O18
    Female
    Team
    ATLANTIC HALL, EPE VS FED. SCI. & TECH. COLLEGE, YABA 10:00 am
    ANSAR-UD-DEEN COLLEGE, ISOLO VS
    METHODIST GIRLS’ HIGH SCHOOL,
    YABA
    11:30 am
    Male
    Team
    ATLANTIC HALL, EPE VS ST. FINBARR’S COLLEGE, AKOKA 1:00 pm
    BAPTIST ACADEMY, OBANIKORO VS
    ANWAR-UL- ISLAM MODEL COLLEGE,
    AGEGE
    2:30 pm

