GTBANK MASTERS CUP QUARTER FINALS FIXTURES

The quarter finals of the 2018 GTBank Masters Cup is set to hold on May 8-9,2018 at the Agege Stadium, Lagos with 16 male and female teams competingfor a semi-final spot in the prestigious tournament.Organized by leading African financial institution, Guaranty Trust Bank plc, theGTBank Masters Cup is an annual football competition for first generation andmissionary secondary schools geared towards discovering young footballtalents and inculcating in young people, the values of sportsmanship,camaraderie and fair play. Season 7 of the competition kicked off with a totalof 42 teams, out of which 8 teams remain in the male and female categories,respectively.In the male category, Chrisland Schools, Ikeja will play King’s College, Lagos,while Igbobi College, Yaba will square up against Eko Boys High School,Mushin. Atlantic Hall, Epe will look to beat St. Finbarr’s College, Akoka to asemi-finals spot while Baptist Academy, Obanikoro will contest the last semi-finals slot against Anwar-Ul- Islam Model College, Agege.In the female category, Ansar-Ud Deen Girls’ High School, Itire will playagainst Greensprings School, Lekki, Queens College, Yaba will hope to betterCorona School, Agbara, and Atlantic Hall, Epe will face off against FederalScience & Technology College, Yaba. The last semi-finals slot will go to thewinner of the match between Ansar-Ud-Deen College, Isolo and MethodistGirls’ High School, Yaba.Commenting on the Masters Cup, Segun Agbaje, Managing Director,Guaranty Trust Bank plc, said; “Sport plays a major role in the development oflife skills and this competition paves the way for youths to cultivate theirsporting talents and aptitudes. We are proud to organize this tournament thatprovides an avenue for students to showcase their talents and passion for thegame of football even as they remain committed to their academics.”Guaranty Trust Bank is a leading African financial institution, and has anunwavering support for sports education, infrastructure development andscholarships. Sinceinception,theTuesday, 8thMay, 2018TimeFemaleTeamANSAR-UD DEEN GIRLS’ HIGH SCHOOL,ITIREVS GREENSPRINGS SCHOOL, LEKKI 10:00 amQUEENS COLLEGE, YABA VS CORONA SCHOOL, AGBARA 11:30 amMaleTeamCHRISLAND SCHOOLS, IKEJA VS KING’S COLLEGE, LAGOS 1:00 pmIGBOBI COLLEGE, YABA VS EKO BOYS HIGH SCHOOL, MUSHIN 2:30 pmWednesday, 9thMay, 2O18FemaleTeamATLANTIC HALL, EPE VS FED. SCI. & TECH. COLLEGE, YABA 10:00 amANSAR-UD-DEEN COLLEGE, ISOLO VSMETHODIST GIRLS’ HIGH SCHOOL,YABA11:30 amMaleTeamATLANTIC HALL, EPE VS ST. FINBARR’S COLLEGE, AKOKA 1:00 pmBAPTIST ACADEMY, OBANIKORO VSANWAR-UL- ISLAM MODEL COLLEGE,AGEGE2:30 pm
