Foods to Avoid With Fibroids on the Uterus

Uterine fibroids are benign tumors that can invade the female reproductive system. Most often fibroids occur during the middle to late childbearing years. They are often non-symptomatic but occasionally can cause extreme pain. Fibroids can also hinder fertility in many women. Surgery that removes the fibroids or the extreme uterus can be performed, but many women choose to treat the condition with natural methods, including nutrition. There are certain foods to avoid when you suffer from uterine fibroids.
Saturated Fats
Foods high in saturated fats should not be consumed by fibroid patients. These fats can raise the estrogen level, which allows fibroids to grow larger. These foods are also hard on the liver, making it difficult for the body to break down and rid itself of the excess hormones. Avoid bacon, sausage, egg yolks, avocados and high-fat processed snacks such as cookies and pastries, which are loaded with saturated fats.
Red Meat
Red meat from mammals and duck are not recommended for those with fibroids. These foods are likely to be high in added hormones, including estrogen. Eat lean white meat for a protein source instead.
High-fat Dairy Products
Women with fibroid tumors are encouraged to limit consumption of high-fat dairy products such as whole milk, cream and butter. These products are often high in added hormones that can feed your tumors. Opt for organic hormone-free products for your dairy consumption.
Caffeine Laden Beverages
Beverages containing caffeine are on the list of foods to avoid when you have fibroids on your uterus. William E. Richardson of the Atlanta Clinic of Preventative Medicine warns against drinking these beverages due to their high level of methylanthins which, in turn, cause a high level of biochemicals in the body that can form tumors. Stay away from caffeinated sodas, tea, chocolate and coffee. According to Dr. Andrew Weil, coffee beans are often sprayed with the chemical DDT.
Highly Salted Foods
Limit the amount of highly salted foods in your diet because they are hard on your liver. The liver is the organ most responsible for removing toxins and balancing hormones. Avoid canned soup, baked beans, pretzels, chips, pickles, olives and dried foods, such as jerky.
White Foods
Lower the amount of “white” foods you consume. According to Healthy.net, these foods alter estrogen metabolism and can cause fibroids to grow larger. These foods include pasta, white bread, white rice, cakes and cookies.