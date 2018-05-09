Foods to Avoid With Fibroids on the Uterus

Uterine fibroids are benign tumors that can invade the female reproductive system. Most often fibroids occur during the middle to late childbearing years. They are often non-symptomatic but occasionally can cause extreme pain. Fibroids can also hinder fertility in many women. Surgery that removes the fibroids or the extreme uterus can be performed, but many women choose to treat the condition with natural methods, including nutrition. There are certain foods to avoid when you suffer from uterine fibroids.

Saturated Fats

Foods high in saturated fats should not be consumed by fibroid patients. These fats can raise the estrogen level, which allows fibroids to grow larger. These foods are also hard on the liver, making it difficult for the body to break down and rid itself of the excess hormones. Avoid bacon, sausage, egg yolks, avocados and high-fat processed snacks such as cookies and pastries, which are loaded with saturated fats.