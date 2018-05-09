Find the latest bookmaker offers available across all uk gambling sites www.bets.zone Read the reviews and compare sites to quickly discover the perfect account for you.
Wednesday , 9 May 2018

Rashidi Yekini’s brother, Akeem dies in Kwara

Younews Ng May 9, 2018 Celebrity, News, Trending Leave a comment 23 Views

The younger brother of Nigeria’s all time highest goal scorer, Rashidi Yekini, Akeem, is dead.

A member of Kwara Football Association, Alhaji Wasiu Lawal, who visited the family on Tuesday, confirmed this to our reporter.

He said Akeem Yekini died on Saturday, May 5 in Ijagbo, Kwara and has since been buried according to Islamic rites.

Lawal told NAN that the father of two only complained of malaria and body pains before his death.

The Firda’u, Islamic prayer for the dead, took place at his residence in Ijagbo on Tuesday.

He is survived by two wives two children and an aged mother.

Tags

About Younews Ng

Check Also

keyamo

Buhari names Keyamo, others NDIC board members

President Muhammadu Buhari has requested the Senate to confirm Chief Olabode Akeem Mustapha (Ogun) and ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Powered by Younewsng
Copyright@younewsng.com 2013.