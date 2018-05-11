Wenger Lists Fantastic Conditions for Successor

ARSENAL manager Arsene Wenger has called on his successor to show the same “honesty, loyalty and commitment” to the club as he has displayed throughout his career, Skysports reports.

Wenger will take charge of Arsenal for the final time on Sunday when the Gunners travel to face Huddersfield on the last day of the season.

Speaking on Thursday at his final press conference, Wenger urged his successor to maintain the club’s values and to respect what he has built during his 22 years in north London.

“Give your best and respect the values of the club,” said Wenger. “This club is respected all over the world. “I would like him to bring his own ideas, a different way to see the game. It is a chance for the players to see something different.

“But on the other hand I would say: ‘Respect what has been built here, what people care about’.

“Some of the fans don’t always agree with my decision, but I think they all respected that I was honest, loyal, committed to the values of the club.

“I would like my successor to be like that as well.”

Wenger admits he is still coming to terms with his decision to step down at the end of the season, and believes he has laid solid foundations for his successor to build upon once Arsenal appoint their new manager.

“It is difficult because this is my life. We have 20,000 trees outside [the club’s London Colney training ground]. I saw everyone one of them when they were [small], now they are massive,” he said.

“I will greet every one of them before I leave. This is my life, I don’t know anything else.

“It will be difficult but on the other hand I leave a club where I can be proud of what is behind me. It has fantastic structure, fantastic conditions for the next manager.”