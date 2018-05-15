In Ekiti, Fayemi’s busy reconciling with 32 who contested with him

The APC candidate, Dr. Kayode Fayemi, was not in Ekiti yesterday, having taken some time off to attend to official functions in Abuja. However, sources in Ado Ekiti said that his absence did not mean that he had ended his reconciliation moves towards those he vanquished during the weekend primary of the party.

Immediately following the election, Dr. Fayemi had the following day even before he could savour the sweetness of his victory commenced a round of reconciliation visits to leading stakeholders including those who contested the primary election with him.

Of the 32 who contested with him, Dr. Fayemi visited 15 on Sunday among whom were Engr. Segun Oni, Femi Bamisel, Kola Alabi, Gbenga Aluko, Dr. Wole Oluyede, Mr. Muyiwa Olumilua, Mr. Kayode Ojo, Hon. Bamidele Faparusi, Dr. Adebayo Oriire, Dr. Oluwole Oluleye, and Mr. Diran Adesua.

Others visited were Mr. Victor Kolade, Coker Olumuyiwa, and Mr. Sesan Fatoba.

In his absence from the state, a close associate, however, revealed that the candidate was still in touch using the telephone. “Yes, the process of reaching out has not ended. He had to go to Abuja for an official meeting, but I can assure you he is reaching every stakeholder through the telephone and when he returns, he will continue the physical leg work.”