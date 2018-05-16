Big surprises as England release 2018 World Cup squad

England has finally released their squad for the 2018 World Cup squad in Russia with many surprise exclusions.

Head coach Gareth Southgate snubbed Adam Lallana to go for broke by naming a string of youngsters in his England squad to take to the World Cup.

Southgate has ignored the claims of more experienced players, with Liverpool star Lallana the biggest name to miss out, and pinned his hopes on a novice group he hopes to lead the country to glory in Russia.

Liverpool teenager Trent Alexander-Arnold and Burnley keeper Nick Pope are both included despite never having made a senior international appearance.

Ruben Loftus-Cheek has made the cut, with the Crystal Palace midfielder and Everton’s Jordan Pickford only boasting two caps apiece.

But there is a place in the travelling party for Gary Cahill, with the Chelsea defender’s experience and return to form in the last month of the season serving him well.

Southgate’s decision to ace Joe Hart from his plans means he will go to the tournament with three keepers who have just nine caps between them.

Rookie Pope and the highly-rated Pickford are joined by Stoke’s Jack Butland – the most experienced of the trio with just seven appearances to his name.

The decision to include Alexander-Arnold is perhaps the biggest shock, given the teenager has not figured in any senior squads until now.

But his form in the tail end of the season, in which he has impressed helping Liverpool reach the Champions League final, has tempted Southgate to give him his chance.



FULL LIST:

Goalkeepers

Jordan Pickford: Age 24, Caps 2

Jack Butland: Age 25, Caps 7

Nick Pope: Age 26, Caps 0

Defenders

Kyle Walker: Age 24, Caps 34

Trent Alexander-Arnold: Age 19, Caps 0

Kieran Tripper: Age 27, Caps 5

John Stones: Age 23, Caps 24

Harry Maguire: Age 25, Caps 4

Phil Jones: Age 26, Caps 24

Gary Cahill: Age 32, Caps 58

Danny Rose: Age 27, Caps 16

Ashley Young: Age 32, Caps 33

Midfielders

Eric Dier: Age 24, Caps 25

Dele Alli: Age 22, Caps 23

Jordan Henderson: Age 27, Caps 38

Jesse Lingard: Age 25, Caps 10

Ruben Loftus-Cheek: Age 22, Caps 2

Fabian Delph: Age 28, Caps 9

Raheem Sterling: Age 23, Caps 37

Forwards

Harry Kane: Age 23, Caps 23

Jamie Vardy: Age 31, Caps 21

Marcus Rashford: Age 20, Caps 17

Danny Welbeck: Age 27, Caps 37

Stand-by

Tom Heaton

James Tarkowski

Adam Lallana

Jake Livermore

Lewis Cook