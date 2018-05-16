Find the latest bookmaker offers available across all uk gambling sites www.bets.zone Read the reviews and compare sites to quickly discover the perfect account for you.
BREAKING: Finally, Senate passes 2018 budget after 6mths

Younews Ng May 16, 2018

Six months after PMB presented this budget to National Assembly, Senate has passed the 2018 Appropriation Bill following the consideration and adoption of the report by the joint National Assembly Committee on Appropriation.

The report was laid before the Senate on Tuesday, while the lawmakers considered and adopted it at an extended plenary on Wednesday.

The same version of the report was presented in the Senate and House of Representatives.

President Muhammadu Buhari had presented the budget of N8.612trn to the parliament for passage in November 2017; but the National Assembly raised the estimate to N9.12trn.

