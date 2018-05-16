Davido Steps Higher With Private Jet

Davido is making bravado about newly bought private jet. It is most rxciting times for him.

Nigeria music Star David Adeleke aka Davido, has finally announced that he’s bought himself a private jet, making him the youngest Nigeria to own one.

The ‘FIA’ Crooner made this known via his twitter handle @iam _Davido on Wednesday.

Air OBO soon land !! THIS ONE NAH FINAL

When a fan commented that he’s about to buy a private jet, writing, “OBO is about to get a private jet. Chioma soup oo” Davido quickly clarified that it’s already been bought. He wrote: Bought already .. it’s not soup it’s Hard work and Ambition!

This was just after the singer gave his much celebrated girlfriend Chioma Avril an assurance, presenting her a Porsche worth #45million as birthday gift. Nothing can be attributed to this other than hard working on the part of the energetic singer. Details on the Jet will be made known soon……