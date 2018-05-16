Popular actress, Aisha Abimbola is dead.

The actress was reported to have died from breast cancer in Canada on May 15, 2018 .

Her death was confirmed by Actress Bisola Badmus who shared her picture on Instagram

Late Aisha Abimbola was born on December 19, in Epe, Lagos state. She studied Hotel Management from the Lagos state Polytechnic (LASPOTECH).

Abimbola shot into limelight with her role in the Bola Igida movie, “Omoge Campus.” Her sophmore movie was Eje Adegbenro,” a film produced by Jide Kosoko.

She was also popular for her roles in Papa Ajasco, “No Pain, No Gain,” “Awerijaye,” “So Wrong So Right”. She was also a recipient of the City People Entertainment Award for Yoruba Movie Personality of the Year.

Abimbola got married to her husband Victor Ibrahim in February 2005 and was a proud mother of two beautiful children. she was formerly married to a colleague, Victor Ibrahim.

Apart from her acting career, the deceased also ran a catering business. Her death comes almost a year after Moji Olaiya’s death. The talented actress died on May 17, 2017, in Canada. She died few months after welcoming her second daughter.