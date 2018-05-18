Find the latest bookmaker offers available across all uk gambling sites www.bets.zone Read the reviews and compare sites to quickly discover the perfect account for you.
Imo APC Stakeholders rejoices,claims they’ve made Okorocha Politically Irrelevant

The All Progressives Congress (APC), Imo  stakeholders have said that they have made Gov. Rochas Okorocha politically irrelevant in their determination to rescue the party from imminent collapse in the state.

Dr Theo Ekechi, who spoke to newsmen after a close-door meeting with the APC national leadership on Thursday in Abuja, said the stakeholders had overwhelming evidences against Okorocha.

This, he said, had made it impossible for the governor to get attention from any quarter in the state and in the South-East region.

“There have been wide jubilation in Imo because we have rescued the party from Gov. Okorocha, we have made it impossible for him to get help from anywhere.

“He cannot run to any political figure in the state because none is with him, he cannot approach any clergyman in the state.

“In his desperation, he ran to Sokoto, Daura and even to the Vice President, but help has refused to come,” he said.

Ekechi said Rochas’s inaction was responsible for the problems facing the party in the state and the South-East generally.

In a petition submitted to the party’s national leadership, the stakeholders chronicled what they described as the governor’s sins and appealed for state of emergency in the state.

He called on the party’s national chairman to bring to the notice of President Muhammadu Buhari the crisis in Imo before it completely gets out of hand.

Ekechi alleged that the state was being mis- managed under Okorocha, adding that the governor was running the state like a personal estate.

He also alleged that the governor was harassing and intimidating perceived opponents in the state.

