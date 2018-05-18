UBA introduces new product to students

United Bank for Africa Plc has introduced a new product, called ‘UBA Learn’, aimed at helping students achieve academic success.

The lender said the product, an online learning platform for students powered by Roducate, was launched with emphasis on helping students within the age range of five to 16 and 17 to 24 attain academic excellence, and ensuring that the parents and teachers keep track and monitor their educational developments and performance.

The Group Managing Director, Kennedy Uzoka, was quoted in a statement as saying at the launch on Thursday, “United Bank for Africa is a technology-driven company with enormous capability in business. Because education is key to us and is a fundamental human right, we felt a need to extend our capability to education, by revolutionising access to education through technology. “

“That’s the main reason we are here today – to bring knowledge to the doorstep of everyone across Africa and other parts of the world through this unique innovation, called UBA Learn.”

According to the statement, UBA Learn is accessible online through a downloadable mobile app and USSD (*919*33#) and is open to both existing customers and non-customers, and features academic curricula, continuous assessments and tests, financial education, learning/fun games, among others.

Uzoka said, “The app is a distinctive and well-tailored product loaded with all the needed learning tools and required subjects put together in a robust manner that is guaranteed to grow with the student.”

The Group Executive, Digital and Consumer Banking, UBA, Anant Rao, said, “UBA Learn is unique in the banking industry because it is a product that suits a special need. The app which empowers students through their mobile device and available in Google Play Store and app store is a concept where the bank is taking on a mentorship role intended to equip and guide students into a bright future, life of prosperity.

“That is why there is a conscious effort aimed at helping them grow, because we understand that the future is only secure when they are empowered.”