IG’s trending video: Journalist goes into hiding

A Liberty Television journalist, Aminu Nurudeen, suspected to have posted the viral video showing the Inspector General of Police, Ibrahim Idris, struggling to read a speech at a public event in Kano, has gone into hiding.

Kano State Police Command invited the reporter to its office immediately the video went viral. The video, shows the IG struggling to read his speech at the inauguration of the Police Technical Intelligence Unit in Kano, Kano State on Monday. Nurudeen’s whereabouts had been unknown since the Kano State Police Public Relations Officer, SP Musa Magaji Majiya, invited him on Thursday.

Sources said the police authorities were upset with the journalist because he had allegedly disobeyed a directive by the Kano State Police Command to journalists present at the event not to report the IG’s blunder or make the video public.

According to sources, the IG’s blunder brought an abrupt end to the event, leading the police chief’s handlers to hurriedly usher him away from the venue of the event.

The viral video showed the IG delivering an incoherent speech, which had since exposed him to public ridicule.

In a part of the transcription of the footage, Idris said, “I mean, transmission, I mean effort, that the transmission cooperation to transmission, I mean transmission to have effect, ehm, apprehend, I mean, apprehensive towards the recommendation, recommended formation effective and effect, I mean, apprehensive at the transmission of…and transmission and transmission for the effective in the police command.”

Voice of Liberty had posted the video on Wednesday. It was gathered on Friday that the IG was embarrassed by the trending video and had ordered an investigation into its release.

In the video, the police boss stumbled over nearly every word in the address, pronouncing transition as transmission and generally bungling his remarks.

The over two minutes video showed Idris apologising to the audience intermittently as he struggled to read the speech which appeared to be a few pages long.

As he battled to read the speech, a senior police officer moved to his side to assist him, but he still flunked the speech.

A source said that the IG explained away the video to his officers, describing it as doctored.

“He has however ordered an investigation into the leakage of the video but we are watching to see how he intends to deal with the individuals behind the viral video without further embarrassing himself and the force,” a senior police officer, who spoke on condition of anonymity, told one of our correspondents.

It was gathered that detectives were using the police technical platform to track the original source of the video on social media.

The mood at the Force headquarters on Friday was solemn as policemen believed the video was sponsored by the enemies of the IG.

“I believe the IG may not be the most intelligent officer, but he is capable of presenting coherent speeches,” a Deputy Superintendent of Police who also spoke on condition of anonymity said.