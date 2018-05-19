Find the latest bookmaker offers available across all uk gambling sites www.bets.zone Read the reviews and compare sites to quickly discover the perfect account for you.
Iniesta set for Man City move

Andres Iniesta is being lined up to replace Mikel Arteta at Manchester City.

The Barcelona legend is Pep Guardiola’s number one choice to fill the void left by Arteta who is expected to be confirmed as Arsenal manager later this month.

Iniesta, 34, is considering a player-coach offer at the Premier League champions where he would link up with his former Nou Camp team-mate and manager Guardiola.

Arteta has been City’s assistant manager since leaving Arsenal in 2016 and is hot favourite to replace Arsene Wenger at the Emirates.

According to Yahoo Sport (UK), club officials are in talks with Iniesta and the Spaniard is keen on a deal.

Iniesta is on the of the most decorated players in football history. A World Cup and European Championships winner, he has also lifted eight La Liga titles as well four Champions Leagues.

