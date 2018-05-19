Ronaldo offers €14million to Spanish authorities to avoid prison

Real Madrid forward, Cristiano Ronaldo has offered to pay €14million to Spanish tax authorities and admit his guilt to four counts of tax evasion, to avoid going to prison.

Ronaldo has been embroiled in a legal battle for several months and has reportedly offered a formal proposal to the Spanish Tax Agency for the first time.

Spanish newspaper, El Mundo, reports that the Portugal captain has offered to pay €14million (£12.2m) to the taxman and admit to four counts of tax evasion to avoid prison and have accusations against his advisers, including super-agent Jorge Mendes, dropped.

Ronaldo is being accused of not paying €14.7m (£12.8m) in tax on his image-rights earnings between 2011 and 2014.

Prosecutors have previously said they will push to have Ronaldo pay back the tax and also pay a fine which could reach €100m (£87.3m).

If they reject Ronaldo’s €14million deal and he is found guilty, he could be given a three-year prison sentence.