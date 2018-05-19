Zidane gives injury update on Ronaldo ahead of Champions League final

Real Madrid coach, Zinedine Zidane has said Cristiano Ronaldo will be “120 per cent” fit, for next weekend’s Champions League final against Liverpool.

Ronaldo has been sidelined for two weeks after suffering an ankle injury during El Clasico.

But the 33-year-old Portuguese, who scored twice in last year’s final win over Juventus, has returned to training as he bids to be fit for the clash in Kiev.

“Cristiano is at 120 per cent. He trained normally all week and he is ready [for Villarreal].

“I don’t think about injuries. It’s good to play [on Saturday] to find rhythm and intensity.

“We have to play well and be ready for the final. Nothing can replace the intensity of a match,” Zidane told reporters on Friday.