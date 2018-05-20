Criticisms trails Nigerian singer who acquires sex doll

A Nigerian musician, Shuga Shaa, is facing insultive criticisms from fans a month after he took delivery of his sex doll, whom he has since named Tontoh.

”pervert, you are only sleeping with a lifeless rubber, with rubber pussy and rubber nipples. you are sick in your head, you are on class A drugs.”

Do you have fear of God at all? its END TIME… am not surprise. more is yet to come.

Noting some of the advantages of having a sex doll, he celebrates his newfound freedom of no longer having to share “other people’s girlfriends.”

In a veiled reference to having to wait for sex only when his partner wants it, he noted the absence of “late night tears or worries.”

The happy musician took to his Instagram page to share photos of his newest acquisition. He even added that he would like to engage the services of “a good stylist” for his sex doll.