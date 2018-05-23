EFCC to arraign likely PDP flag bearer, Shekarau ..is this politically motivated?

Former Kano State governor, Malam Ibrahim Shekarau, Ambassador Aminu Wali and Engineer Mansur Ahmed are to be arraigned before a Federal High Court in Kano on Thursday over alleged mismanagement of N950m campaign fund.

Counsel to the three personalities, Barrister Abdul Adamu Fagge, told newsmen yesterday in Kano that the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) had filed six-count charge bordering on money laundering on them.

Fagge said, according to the charge sheet, the first and second charges were on Shekarau and Wali for collecting N25m each out of the N950m, while the third was on Engineer Ahmed, who allegedly collected N10m.

The fourth charge was on Wali for collecting the N950m, the fifth on Shekarau and Wali for retaining N950m at the residence of the former in Kano and the six on the three of them for conspiring to collect the money.

Shekarau and Wali arrived at the EFCC Kano zonal office in an ash coloured Peugeot 406 model with registration number ABC 990 PQ at 3:15pm amidst crowd of their political supporters.

It would be recalled that three personalities were invited by the commission in May 2016 for allegedly sharing N950m campaign fund at Shekarau’s residence in Kano.

Wali and Ahmed were asked to return to the commission today.

Meanwhile, Shekarau’s spokesman, Sule Ya’u Sule, has described the arraignment as politically motivated.

” the arraignment was connected to the recent interview Shekarau granted to the African Independent Television (AIT) in which he scored the Buhari-led administration below average.”