Beckham to Zidane: Please Beat Liverpool very well!

David Beckham may have left Manchester United in 2003 but it appears his hatred for bitter rivals Liverpool still runs deep.

The former England captain views Saturday’s Champions league final in Kiev as an opportunity to teach Liverpool lesson and has begged ex-Real Madrid team-mate Zinedine Zidane to beat the Reds for good.

Beckham, who left Old Trafford for Los Blancos in a deal worth £25 million, sat down for an interview with Zidane ahead of the showpiece final in Kiev implored him to lift the trophy at Liverpool’s expense.

‘To have been successful as a player and now to be successful as the boss, the big boss, is incredible,’ Beckham said to Zidane.

‘I just want to wish Zizou, the boss, the president, the club good luck in the Champions League final.

‘And please beat Liverpool, please!’

Real Madrid are seeking to win a third consecutive Champions League title in Kiev and insisted his team have worked tirelessly to get there.

Zidane added: ‘We suffered and worked a lot to make it to the final.

‘There has been a lot of sacrifices, a lot of work, a lot of personal investment from everyone.

‘Once I decided to become a coach I thought nothing is impossible. Being a coach of Real Madrid I knew we could achieve great things.’

Beckham played for Real Madrid between 2003 and 2007 making 116 appearances and scoring 16 goals for the side. The former

Manchester United midfielder who claimed numerous team and individual award in the course of his playing career, was voted UEFA Club Footballer of the Year: 1998–99, UEFA Club Midfielder of the Year: 1998–99 and UEFA Team of the Year: 2001, 2003 among others.

He captained England 59 times, the fourth highest after Bobby Moore and Billy Wright both with 90, and Bryan Robson with 65.

All eyes will be on Liverpool’s Mohammed Salah as the Reds throw in every arsenal in their armory all aimed at stopping Madrid from a back-back-back cruise control on the title. The Egypt international finished the season in a flourish scoring 32 goals for the Liverpool.