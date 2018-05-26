Jonathan, Secondus, Wike, other PDP leaders converge in Ekiti

Former President Goodluck Jonathan yesterday inaugurated the 1.3 kilometre Ado-Ekiti Flyover with leaders of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) demanding a credible governorship election on July 14.

They also urged President Muhammadu Buhari to allow the conduct of a free, fair and transparent general election in the country in 2019.

Sounding the battle cry ahead of the next set of elections were Gombe State Governor Ibrahim Dankwambo, Rivers State Governor Nyesom Wike and the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) National Chairman Uche Secondus.

Also at the inauguration where they canvassed support for the PDP candidate in the Ekiti governorship poll, Prof. Kolapo

Olusola, were Akwa Ibom State Governor Udom Emmanuel and Abia State Governor Okezie Ikpeazu.

The setting was the inauguration of a new governor’s office constructed by the Governor Ayo Fayose administration.

Jonathan arrived the scene at exactly 2.22 pm when Wike was making his speech and was welcomed by other guests who were seated before his arrival.

The former President was in the state for the inauguration of a flyover built by the Fayose administration.

Secondus, who noted that Ekiti had been witnessing positive development under Fayose, urged the people of the state to vote at the next governorship election and the 2019 general elections.

The PDP boss warned the All Progressives Congress (APC)-led Federal Government against any attempt to rig the Ekiti governorship poll and general election, stressing that “rigging the election would have dire consequences.”

Secondus said: “The PDP has demonstrated that it can conduct free and fair primary; all we are asking for is that the coming elections should be free and fair.

“We are asking the Federal Government to allow the coming elections to be free and fair for the world to see that Nigeria is moving forward.

“Any attempt to rig is a recipe for crisis. I hope it will not start

from Ekiti. The 1983 crisis started from Ekiti and the (77-man APC) Committee should show us what they have done.

“They should not come and rig election here. We are asking them that it should be one man, one vote. President Buhari should allow one man, one vote.”

Wike said: “This loyal and humble deputy governor (Olusola) will continue with the good work of Fayose.

“Ekiti people will vote for him because of what he can offer.

“The only thing they (APC) have is to rig election. They have told us the election will be free and fair. When election comes, don’t give them any chance; go and protect your votes.

“They said they have set up a Committee of 77, what is our business with that?

“If you say they will not intimidate you, it is a lie. But I want to charge our security men to allow for a free and fair election.”

Dankwambo said: “If politics is about development, we need not campaign in Ekiti State. Politics is about development and that is what we stand for.

“I believe the person that has emerged as our candidate here will do more and more than Fayose. He is experienced and he has learnt a lot and he will deliver.”

Fayose boasted that the APC candidate, Dr. Kayode Fayemi, would be defeated at the Ekiti governorship election despite the instruments of coercion that would be deployed in his favour.

He said: “Whether they like it or not, you (Olusola) are the next

governor. If they like, let them bring their Army and Police, they are wasting their time.

“It is your time to shine. Battles are not won by the strength of the Army. You are a divine candidate on a divine assignment.

“I am proud to say I believe in you.”