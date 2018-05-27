Saraki, Tambuwal, other nPDP leaders meet, divided on defection, new party

former Chairman of the now defunct New Peoples Democratic Party bloc within the All Progressives Congress, Alhaji Kawu Baraje, on Saturday, unveiled a list of prominent aggrieved members of the APC, who attended a meeting of the nPDP, where the group considered three options that they might take soon.

“The meeting was well attended by members of the nPDP, including serving and former governors, senators, members of the House of Representatives, and other aggrieved APC stakeholders.

“Opinions were however divided on how best to proceed. There were those who felt we should pull out and join a party yet to be determined.

“There was the second group which felt it was better to remain within and fight it out through further discussions and negotiations.

“The third group consisted of those who felt we should pull out, adopt a new platform and ensure we have a written agreement so as to avoid a repeat of what we are seeing (experiencing) in the APC.

“At the end, it was agreed that we set up a committee to look at the most viable option. However, the committee has yet to be formed and we are leaving our doors open for further discussions with the APC for now.”