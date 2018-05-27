UNICEF to end violence against children

The United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) has reiterated its commitment towards ending Violence Against Children (VAC) by 2030, urging stakeholders and duty-bearers to create safe spaces for children.

In a statement, in Akure, yesterday, UNICEF Communication Officer, Lagos, Blessing Ejiofor, to commemorate 2018 Children’s Day, themed: “Creating safe spaces for children: our collective responsibility,” said UNICEF Nigeria Deputy Representative, Mr. Isiye Ndombi, noted that violence against children are pervasive, making life unbearable and unsafe for them.

He said the 2018 theme provides an excellent opportunity to speak up on behalf of all vulnerable children in the country.

Ndombi, however, noted that Nigeria has demonstrated clear commitment to end VAC, saying, “Nigeria was the first country in West Africa and the 9th country in the world to conduct the Violence Against Children survey in 2014.

“The survey provided the first nationally representative data on the prevalence of sexual, physical, and emotional violence among children in Nigeria.

“The findings, released at the end of 2015, highlighted that millions of Nigerian children are suffering violence every year in silence.

“Six out of 10 children will suffer some form of emotional, physical or sexual violence before they reach the age of 18. Many of them encounter violence over and over. Yet, less than five per cent of the children seek help and receive support.”