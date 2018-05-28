Mo Salah’s health improves after that shoulder injury .

The Egyptian sent the message following his sad and agony filled shoulder injury suffered in his side Champions League defeat to Real Madrid –

But he expressed confidence he will be in Russia with Egypt Liverpool forward Mohamed Salah has sent an emotional and positive message to his fans following his sad and agony filled shoulder injury suffered in his side Champions League defeat to Real Madrid.

The Egyptian was on the receiving end of a horrible arm tussle with Real Madrid captain Sergio Ramos that led to the former Roma attacker dislocating his shoulder which eventually led to his substitution in the 31st minutes.

Salah took to his twitter handle to share a photo of himself exiting the stadium tunnel with the caption: “It was a very tough night, but I’m a fighter. Despite the odds, I’m confident that I’ll be in Russia to make you all proud. Your love and support will give me the strength I need.”

It was previously reported that Liverpool boss, Jurgen Klopp has admitted that striker Mohamed Salah is a serious doubt for the World Cup following his horrible shoulder injury in Liverpool’s Champions League clash with Real Madrid.