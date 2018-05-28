Should UEFA & FIFA ‘punish Sergio Ramos for intentionally hurting’ Salah ?

A petition is ongoing, urging UEFA and FIFA to punish Sergio Ramos for his tackle on Salah – The petition has so far been signed by 200k + users A fan of Mohamed Salah, Mohamed Salah Abdel-Hakeem, has started a campaign on change.org

. The Real Madrid captain, Ramos, was the subject of much vitriol during Saturday’s May 26, Champions League final as a tangle between him and Salah led to the Liverpool ace being forced off with injury after just half an hour. Ramos, 32, trapped Salah’s arm while the pair chased for the ball, and as the pair fell Salah’s arm remained pinned to Ramos’ body; Salah is reported to have dislocated his shoulder, and could even miss the World Cup.

