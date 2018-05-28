UBA Celebrates Africa Day In Style

United Bank for Africa (UBA) Plc, has joined the rest of the world to celebrate this year’s Africa Day. The celebration which went on concurrently across all of its subsidiaries in Africa as well as in London, Paris and new York, had the underlying theme: ‘The Colours of Africa: Celebrating our Diversity.’

Staff members were dressed in colourful African attire displaying the cultural diversity of the United Bank for Africa. There were dance troupes across the continent organised by UBA subsidiaries, where staff, clients and the public were entertained with African drums and cultural dancers.

The deputy managing director, UBA Plc, Victor Osadolor, who addressed staff at a celebration in Lagos to commemorate the day, commended staff members for their hard-work over the years, and noted that the annual event had become a lifestyle for the bank. He said: “We at UBA celebrate Africa Day with the rest of Africa. We are Africa, United by one Bank.

Today is a day to remind ourselves that we have all it takes in Africa, be it fashion, talent, and creativity. The message is about being African and being proud of our heritage. We want to showcase who we are and what we have.” A major highlight of the event was the selection of two best dressed staff (male and female) representing the diverse African culture. The two winners, who emerged through the highest votes by other staff, as the overall winners were Opeyemi Ogunnoiki (female) and Ayoola Olalekan (male).

They were each rewarded with an all-expense paid 5-day trip for two to beautiful West African Cape Verde islands. UBA’s celebrates Africa Day on the 25th of May annually in line with the official celebration by African nations, reiterating its long-held belief that the future belongs to the continent. Africa Day is an annual event, commemorating the birth of the African union on May 25, 1963. It is dedicated to celebrating the diversity of the African continent, and to highlight the cultural and economic potential that exists on the continent.