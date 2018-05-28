What do you think of Femi Gbajabiamila’s N100m G-Wagon gift to wife?

House Leader at the Federal House of Representatives, Hon. Femi Gbajabiamila has blessed his wife, Yemisi, with a glittering brand new Benz G-Wagon valued at over N100 million to celebrate her 50th birthday.

The lawmaker, who represents Surulere 1 constituency, also customised the plate number of the yellow whip, which reads ‘Assurance’.

Now,many are feeling bad about what they tag display of affluence in the midst of abject poverty in the land.

‘Why do this in the open when people are lamenting. As public representative, you ought to be conservative, feel the pulse around you

Money make some people insane! What’s that masquerade style?..

we need more of this ‘misbehaviour’ on the part of elected reps to know their true colour. Surprisingly, one of my friends said ‘the electorates cannot be bothered about this because he paid, he bought the seat and this is one of returns on investment’. Ha! Can this nation be restored?

In country where 60 percent of the population lives below poverty level. How much tax did he pay on the vehicle? 90 percent of the government workers are not paid as at when due

It’s a bit extravagant for an elected officer of a democratic government …by any standard it is not very right, I would have really expected femi to be a bit moderate so as not to generate unnecessary controversy..