20 Burnt To Death In Ondo Road Accident

No fewer than 20 people were said to have lost their lives, with many others injured in a road accident on Epinmi-Isua Akoko Road, Akoko South-East Local Government Area of Ondo State on Tuesday.

The accident involved a 14-seater Toyota bus and a Range Rover, which had a head on collision, resulting in fire.

The rescue operation was said to have been coordinated by operatives of the Federal Road Safety Corps in Ikare Akoko.

The corpses of the victims were said to have been deposited at the morgue of the Ondo State Specialist Hospital in Ikare Akoko.

The spokesman of the Ondo State Police Command, Femi Joseph, confirmed the incident.

Joseph said the accident occurred as a result of reckless driving by the drivers.

He said: “It was a sad incident.

“Fifteen people initially died in the fire.

“They were burnt beyond recognition.

“Five others died on the way to a hospital.

“We can also confirm that the accident occurred as a result of reckless driving.”