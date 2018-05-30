nPDP demands stoppage of Saraki’s trial

Saraki’s trial should be stopped !..This is one of the 3 major demands of newPeoples Democratic Party (nPDP) bloc within the All Progressives Congress (APC) during the meeting with Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo at the Presidential Villa, Abuja on Monday.It is complaining of marginalisation in appointments and reward despite its “contribution to APC’s electoral victory in 2015″

The issues considered critical in its complaints tabled at Monday’s meeting are:

Saraki’s trial before the Code of Conduct Tribunal; shutting out of House of Representatives Speaker Yakubu Dogara and Senator Rabiu Kwankwaso from the APC ward and local government congresses in Bauchi and Kano states; and alleged persecution of ex-nPDP members by anti-graft agencies and Inspector-General of Police Ibrahim Idris.

The issues are expected to be resolved before APC’s national convention next month.

Osinbajo is leading the Presidency’s four members on the panel. The nPDP has yet to submit its list of members.

Other members of the Presidency’s team, it was learnt, include Secretary to the Government of the Federation Boss Mustapha and APC Deputy National Chairman (North) Lawal Shuaibu.

A source said: “It was agreed that some of the issues raised by ex-nPDP leaders are genuine and we need to come up with the way forward.

“So, the Presidency, the APC leadership and the aggrieved leaders of the nPDP have agreed to set up an eight-man committee to resolve all issues.

“The committee has been mandated to address the grievances of the ex-nPDP leaders on or before the National Convention on June 23.