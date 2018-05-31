BREAKING: PUNCH Chairman, Aboderin, dies after Heart surgery at 60

The Chairman, Punch Nigeria Limited, Mr. Gbadebowale Wayne Aboderin, is dead.
He died on Wednesday, May 30, 2018 at 6.05am after a heart surgery at the First Cardiology Consultants, Ikoyi, Lagos at the age of 60.
He was also Chairman Punch Commercial Printing Limited and Lukahed Properties Limited.
A sports enthusiast and philanthropist, he was the founder and chairman of the Dolphins Female Basketball Foundation, and also a former chairman of the Lagos State Basketball Association.
He was a one-time vice-president of the Nigerian Basketball Supporters Club.
He is survived by his wife, Titilayo, and children.
Details later…