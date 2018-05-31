Find the latest bookmaker offers available across all uk gambling sites www.bets.zone Read the reviews and compare sites to quickly discover the perfect account for you.
BREAKING: PUNCH Chairman, Aboderin, dies after Heart surgery at 60

The Chairman, Punch Nigeria Limited, Mr. Gbadebowale Wayne  Aboderin, is dead.

He died on Wednesday, May 30, 2018 at 6.05am after a heart surgery at the First Cardiology Consultants, Ikoyi, Lagos at the age of 60.

He was also Chairman Punch Commercial Printing Limited  and  Lukahed Properties Limited.

He attended the Government College, Ibadan and trained as a pilot in the United States.

A sports enthusiast and philanthropist, he was the founder and chairman of  the Dolphins Female  Basketball Foundation, and also a former chairman of the Lagos State Basketball Association.

He was a one-time vice-president of the Nigerian Basketball Supporters Club.

He is survived by his wife, Titilayo, and children.

Details later…

