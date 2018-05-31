Croatia Coach Discloses Super Eagle’s Weakness

Croatia coach, Zlatko Dalic, has disclosed defense as the weakness of the Super Eagles’ team. He made this known while commenting on the team’s 1-1 draw with the Democratic Republic of Congo in an international friendly game played on Monday in Port Harcourt.

According to Dalic, the Nigerian players are weak in defense but strong in the midfield and attack, adding that his team can exploit their defensive frailty when they clash in their 2018 World Cup opener on June 16.

He said, “There was a mixed team, Simon Moses was injured. They are terribly strong out of the box, in the launching of the attack, fast, but their weak point is the defense phase. We’ll see what we can do about it.”

“Surely, they are not better than us, in any case, we just have to prepare well. We will score a goal, but we must be very careful and keep the defensive shape.”

“The Nigerians are dangerous from the position and punish you if you are weakly closed and go away with a lot of players ahead,” Dalic stated.