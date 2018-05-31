Saraki splashes N18M on Eagles, as Rohr drops 4 players.

Ahead of the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia, Senate President Bukola Saraki (CON) has doled out the sum of N18m (50,0000USD) to the Super Eagles to help boost their morale for the Mundial.

The Senate President has also pledged undisclosed monetary reward suspected to be in US dollars for every unreplied goal the team scored at the Russia 2018 FIFA World Cup.

This was revealed on Tuesday as Saraki bade the Eagles farewell for the 21st FIFA World Cup which commence June 14, at an organized forum in Abuja.

The senator described Coach Gernot Rohr led Eagles as the best set ever and a team without faction.

“I have been following the performances and general behaviour of this squad. I must confess that I am very impressed. We no longer have schisms and different camps in the same camp, and you sacrifice a lot for the country without demanding so much before you go to battle.

“From the captain, Mikel Obi to the newest member of the squad, I assure you of the love of the entire country and the well –wishes of every Nigerian as you go to the FIFA World Cup and in fact, in all your endeavours,” he said.

President, Nigeria football Federation Amaju Pinnick lauded Saraki for his proven love for, support and encouragement of the three –time African champions during the FIFA World Cup qualifying race and even before.

“The Nigeria Football Federation and this team are indebted to you for your huge support all the time. Your love and keen interest has contributed much to keep this team going and reaching for higher heights.

“I must note that we are lucky to have a manager like Rohr who himself is calm, focused and very dedicated to his job, as well as a captain like Mikel who is very humble and God-fearing. The sky will be the limit for this team.

Meanwhile,

super Eagles coach Gernot Rohr on Wednesday reduced his 30-man provisional squad for the Russia 2018 World Cup to 25 players.

The German dropped domestic league top scorer Junior Lokosa, Standard Liege midfielder Uche Agbo, Lokomotiv Plovdiv defender Stephen Eze and Plateau United Dele Ajiboye. Twenty-three players will make the final squad.

Meanwhile, Rohr left Abuja with 24 players for London ahead of Saturday’s friendly match against England at Wembley.

The NFF said in a statement that Mikel Obi, Ogenyi Onazi, Kenneth Omeruo, Ahmed Musa, Bryan Idowu, Tyronne Ebuehi, Francis Uzoho, Daniel Akpeyi, Ikechukwu Ezenwa, Ola Aina, Leon Balogun, Shehu Abdullahi, Joel Obi, William Troost-Ekong, Chidozie Awaziem and Elderson Echiejile were on the chartered flight that conveyed the players to London.

Others are Wilfred Ndidi, John Ogu, Mikel Agu, Oghenekaro Etebo, Odion Ighalo, Simeon Nwankwo, Alex Iwobi and Kelechi Iheanacho.

The statement confirmed that Moses Simon, who was earlier ruled out of the tournament due to injury, will undergo further medical checks in the UK to ascertain the seriousness of his injury. The body added that Victor Moses would join the team in London.

Nigeria play Argentina, Croatia and Iceland in the group stage of the June 14 to July 15 tournament in Russia.