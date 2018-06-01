Fayemi picks 74-yr old Egbeyemi as running mate

Former Ekiti State Attorney General and Commissioner of Justice, Otunba Bisi Egbeyemi, has been nominated as the All Progressives Congress (APC) deputy governorship candidate.

Egbeyemi, a grassroots politician and an indigene of Ado-Ekiti, has held key positions at party, executive and legislative levels.

He is a teacher, lawyer, former local government chairman, former House of Assembly member, former commissioner and a traditional chief in his community.

The APC deputy governorship candidate is a home-based politician and businessman with interests in law, hospitality, education and property.

A statement by Wole Olujobi of the Kayode Fayemi Campaign Organisation, said Egbyemi’s choice was arrived at Wednesday night after party leaders held a marathon meeting to consider the best among the personalities being considered as Fayemi’s running mate.

Egbeyemi, an indigene of Ado-Ekiti, was born on May 8, 1944 to the family of the late Egbeyemi Alade and the late Madam Tinubu Egbeyemi.

He started his education at the Holy Trinity Anglican School, Ilawe-Ekiti and Baptist School, Ado-Ekiti, after which he attended Harding Memorial Modern School, Ado-Ekiti.

He studied privately while working as a Laboratory Assistant at Ekiti Parapo College, Ido-Ekiti, and while working as a bursar at Notre Dame Grammar School, Usi-Ekiti, Egbeyemi sat as a private student to pass both the GCE Ordinary and Advanced Level examinations.

He later proceeded to the College of Education, University of Lagos, where he graduated in Biology and Physical Education with distinction.

He taught briefly at the St Mary’s Girls Secondary School, Ikole-Ekiti, in 1975 before he was transferred to the Teachers’ College, Oye-Ekiti, as a pioneer Physical Education tutor between 1975 and 1977.

He later went to the University of Ife to read Law between 1977 and 1980 before proceeding to the Law School in Lagos for his Barrister at Law certificate and was called to the Nigerian Bar in 1981 as a Solicitor and Advocate of the Supreme Court of Nigeria.

His political experiences spanned many fields, including the Youth Leader of the Unity Party of Nigeria (UPN) between 1979 and 1983; a member of the old Ondo State House of Assembly in 1983; and Executive Chairman of Ado-Ekiti Local Government between 1991 and 1993.

Others include: Leader of the United Nigeria Congress Party (UNCP) in Ado-Ekiti Local Government between 1996 and 1997 and was founding member of the Alliance for Democracy (AD), using the platform to win the House of Representatives election that was cancelled by the late Head of State, General Sani Abacha, in 1998.

Between 1991 and 1992, he was Commissioner of Education and between 2001 and 2002, Egbeyemi was a member of the Governing Council of the National Teachers’ Institute, Kaduna