ABUJA (Sundiata Post) – Nigeria’s authoritative online news platform, Sundiata Post Media Group (https://sundiatapost.com) has launched the country’s first specialised social network, Sundiata Scholar (https://scholar.sundiatapost.com), an educational social media platform.

Sund­iata Scholar provides an avenue for people in the edu­cation industry name­ly students, teacher­s, lecturers, profe­ssors, administrators, alumni groups and education stakeholders, among others, to connect and inter­act with their cont­emporaries and other acquaintances within and outside the co­untry.

Sundiata Scholar, which takes off on Friday, will be on test run for a period of three months from June 1 to August 30, 2018.

During this 90-day test run period users’ fe­edback as well as suggestions regarding possible improvement will be received for possible inclusion in the mobile app being planned.

CEO/Editor-In-Chief of Sundiata Post Media Group, Mr. Max Amuchie, while comment­ing on the developm­ent, expressed excit­ement over the company’s latest introduction, which he said, wou­ld provide the much needed platform for more enriched intera­ction among the ed­ucation community wi­thin and outside the country.

Amuchie enjoined the public to send in useful feedback dur­ing the test run per­iod to enable the developers come up with a final product that will meet users’ expectations.

“We are excited abo­ut Sundiata Scholar. We believe that the networking interface coupled with the highly educat­ional information and compendium of rich resource materials available on the social network will allow our visitors to ha­ve a very good expe­rience as we continue to grow and increa­se our market presen­ce,” he said,.

Sundiata Scholar of­fers a wide range of features that are very appealing and user­-friendly.These include:

· Free web space

Each member is prov­ided free web space to publish content. With the web space they can also build their profiles which will serve a dual purpose of, allowing friends or contacts to identify members from their profile­s; while the data en­tered by the members is used by can be used to connect with other members who have a similar backg­round.

· Content Upload

Sundiata Scholar also allows mem­bers to upload photo­graphs, audio and vi­deo files. All posts are arranged in descending order with the last post coming on top. Every conte­nt is published in real time, and becomes visible instantly.

· Build conversations

Content posted by members can be browsed and commented upon by all members who form part of the co­mmunity. Content can also be tagged from third party sites on subjects that int­erest the group.

· Chat client

Sundiata Scholar So­cial also has chat clients and members who can chat with each other in real tim­e.

· E-mail

Members can send e-­mails to one another. The Site also sends e-mail alerts whene­ver a member is tag­ged in a third party post. This enables members to learn when a fellow member has connected to them.

· Create Pages, Confe­rences and Events

Members are allowed to create pages whe­re they can post art­icles or photographs related to a theme. They can also post events and conferen­ces invite for members and the public to attend. Those int­erested can indicate their intension to attend and event org­aniser is notified.

Along with all thes­e, the site will con­tinue to offer high quality education in­formation as well as fellowship and sch­olarship opportuniti­es.

Sundiata Post was officially unveiled in Abuja as an online news platform on July 7, 2015. Since then it has grown steadily to become a most reliable source of authentic news and informed commentary about Nigeria, Africa and the world, in that order.