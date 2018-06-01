ABUJA (Sundiata Post) – Nigeria’s authoritative online news platform, Sundiata Post Media Group (https://sundiatapost.com) has launched the country’s first specialised social network, Sundiata Scholar (https://scholar.sundiatapost.com), an educational social media platform.
Sundiata Scholar provides an avenue for people in the education industry namely students, teachers, lecturers, professors, administrators, alumni groups and education stakeholders, among others, to connect and interact with their contemporaries and other acquaintances within and outside the country.
Sundiata Scholar, which takes off on Friday, will be on test run for a period of three months from June 1 to August 30, 2018.
During this 90-day test run period users’ feedback as well as suggestions regarding possible improvement will be received for possible inclusion in the mobile app being planned.
CEO/Editor-In-Chief of Sundiata Post Media Group, Mr. Max Amuchie, while commenting on the development, expressed excitement over the company’s latest introduction, which he said, would provide the much needed platform for more enriched interaction among the education community within and outside the country.
Amuchie enjoined the public to send in useful feedback during the test run period to enable the developers come up with a final product that will meet users’ expectations.
“We are excited about Sundiata Scholar. We believe that the networking interface coupled with the highly educational information and compendium of rich resource materials available on the social network will allow our visitors to have a very good experience as we continue to grow and increase our market presence,” he said,.
Sundiata Scholar offers a wide range of features that are very appealing and user-friendly.These include:
· Free web space
Each member is provided free web space to publish content. With the web space they can also build their profiles which will serve a dual purpose of, allowing friends or contacts to identify members from their profiles; while the data entered by the members is used by can be used to connect with other members who have a similar background.
· Content Upload
Sundiata Scholar also allows members to upload photographs, audio and video files. All posts are arranged in descending order with the last post coming on top. Every content is published in real time, and becomes visible instantly.
· Build conversations
Content posted by members can be browsed and commented upon by all members who form part of the community. Content can also be tagged from third party sites on subjects that interest the group.
· Chat client
Sundiata Scholar Social also has chat clients and members who can chat with each other in real time.
Members can send e-mails to one another. The Site also sends e-mail alerts whenever a member is tagged in a third party post. This enables members to learn when a fellow member has connected to them.
· Create Pages, Conferences and Events
Members are allowed to create pages where they can post articles or photographs related to a theme. They can also post events and conferences invite for members and the public to attend. Those interested can indicate their intension to attend and event organiser is notified.
Along with all these, the site will continue to offer high quality education information as well as fellowship and scholarship opportunities.
Sundiata Post was officially unveiled in Abuja as an online news platform on July 7, 2015. Since then it has grown steadily to become a most reliable source of authentic news and informed commentary about Nigeria, Africa and the world, in that order.