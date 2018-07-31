Find the latest bookmaker offers available across all uk gambling sites www.bets.zone Read the reviews and compare sites to quickly discover the perfect account for you.
APC takes steps ahead of Saraki, sacks pro-Saraki exco

Younews Ng July 31, 2018 News, Politics, Trending Leave a comment 49 Views

The All Progressives Congress (APC) yesterday dissolved the executive committee of the party in Kwara State.

The decision was taken by the party’s National Working Committee (NWC), which also asked a caretaker committee led by Hon. Bashir Bolarinwa to run the party pending the election of new leaders.

Caretaker committees will be appointed at the ward and local government levels.

The dissolved state executive committee, which is loyal to Senate President Bukola Saraki, is led by Alhaji Ishola Balogun-Fulani, who has been openly castigating the party along with other leaders in the state.

It was learnt that the decision was taken because of alleged disloyalty by the Balogun-Fulani led APC executive.

It was also gathered that the step became necessary to prevent Saraki from “hijacking” the party’s candidates who will be elected at the primaries of APC.

With the development, the party has been handed over to critical stakeholders led by the Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed.

Mohammed and stakeholders on Sunday, at a meeting in Oro, called for the dissolution of the former executive.

 

