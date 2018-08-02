Asaba 2018: Athletes Hail Zenith Bank, Other Sponsors

Athletes have been praising some of the top sponsors of the 21st CAA Senior Athletics Championships in Asaba, Delta State.

Zenith Bank who splashed N300m on the competition was applauded like other sponsors as Nigerian athletes said such supports would improve the sport in the country.

Speaking with our correspondent, former junior international, Divine Oduduru, said Zenith Bank and other sponsors have done what they have

been asking for as athletes and

hopefully, others will follow suit and invest in athletics.