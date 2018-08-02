Find the latest bookmaker offers available across all uk gambling sites www.bets.zone Read the reviews and compare sites to quickly discover the perfect account for you.
Buhari’s will win in 2019 -Guru Maharaji

As the 2019 general elections draw nearer, President Muhammadu Buhari’s victory at the poll has been predicted by the spiritual leader of One Love Family, Satguru Maharaji.

Maharaji said in a statement he issued in Ibadan that President Buhari would win the forthcoming general elections.

The spiritual leader, who said his support for Buhari was borne out of his impressive performance in office as president, stated that the general elections would be successful, peaceful and won by Buhari.

He faulted the decisions of the All Progressives Congress (APC) members who recently defected to other parties, describing them as hungry politicians without integrity.

