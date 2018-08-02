Defections disturbs Buhari meets APC Sen. and Govs.

Following the gale of defection in the APC, President Buhari last night had separate meetings with APC governors and APC Senators. The meeting was centered on the defections in the party and how it can be stopped

Both meetings held at the Aso Rock Presidential Villa in Abuja some hours after Sokoto State Governor Aminu Waziri Tambuwal returned to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

The second meeting started around 9.46pm with 15 APC governors and one deputy.

They are Governors Abubakar Badaru (Jigawa), Akinwumi Ambode (Lagos), Yahaya Bello (Kogi), Rochas Okorocha (Imo), Kashim Shettima (Borno), Abdullahi Ganduje (Kano), Ibikunle Amosun (Ogun), Abubakar Bello (Niger), Nasir el-Rufai (Kaduna), Simon Lalong (Plateau), Mohammed Jibrilla (Adamawa), Abubakar Bugudu (Kebbi), Abiola Ajimobi (Oyo), Aminu Masari (Katsina), Tanko Almakura (Nasarawa), and Godwin Obaseki (Edo).

The Deputy Governor of Osun State, Grace Titilayo Laoye- Tomori, represented Governor Rauf Aregbesola.

The Attorney General and Minister of Justice Abubakar Malami, APC National Chairman Adams Oshiomhole and Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF) Boss Mustapha were also at the meeting which was still on around 11pm.

Give us our crown, Oshiomhole tells Saraki

Earlier, after the first meeting, Oshiomhole told journalists that Senate President Bukola Saraki, who defected from APC to PDP, should resign.

Oshiomhole, who met the president alongside some senators, said the Senate President seat belongs to the APC as the party with majority.

“I mean you should not collect a crown that belongs to a family and wear it on behalf of the family if, for your personal reasons, which he has enumerated that he has gone to another family. It is just a matter of honour to leave the crown in the house that the crown belongs to,” he said.

He said as it stands, APC is still the largest party in the senate with 53 senators.

“Going forward, we will expect the system to get stronger to the extent that it is able to learn the correct lessons and take the correct steps to profit from these developments,” he said.

N/Assembly should reconvene – Senate leader

Also speaking, Senate Leader Ahmad Lawan urged his colleagues to reconvene in order to consider the president’s request on INEC budget.

“As the president leaves for his vacation, I believe we are supposed to continue to be very responsible legislators, those issues that are so important to this country that we have not dealt with, we should be able to come together, come back and deal with them.

“We have placed our total commitment and loyalty to our party and Mr. President, we remain true and genuine representatives of our people, we will not want to do anything that is not in the interest of our people and this administration.

“I am calling on my colleagues in the Senate and House of Representatives to come back and consider the requests of Mr. President for the virement and supplementary budget for INEC for the 2019 election,” he said.

Expect leadership change in Senate – Sen Adamu

Sen Abdullahi Adamu (APC, Nasarawa), told journalists in Abuja that a new leadership of the Senate would emerge.

He said he and other APC senators would meet with the leadership of the party and decide on the next line of action since they still maintain the majority in the Red Chamber.

“We will work for a better understanding between the Executive and the National Assembly. The problem has been that the Executive and the Legislature have not been in good terms, to that extent, there was no smooth flow of the relationship between the two,” the senator said.

Asked how they could achieve that when the two presiding officers of the Senate are now in PDP, Sen Adamu said: “I’m talking to you as Senator Abdullahi Adamu now. Let’s get to the bridge, we’ll cross it.‎

“I’m sure the Senate will live up to its responsibilities. It’s a mess. Now there’s a vacuum. Until the vacuum is resolved, because the Senate President and the Deputy Senate President have gone to the PDP, while the APC maintains its majority in the National Assembly,” he said.