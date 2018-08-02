Find the latest bookmaker offers available across all uk gambling sites www.bets.zone Read the reviews and compare sites to quickly discover the perfect account for you.
Friday , 3 August 2018

Zenith Bank upgrades its mobile app and Introduces QWERTY Banking

Younews Ng August 2, 2018 Business, Promo, Trending Leave a comment 29 Views

Foremost Nigerian financial institution, Zenith Bank Plc has upgraded its Mobile App to include QWERTY Banking, a new feature that enables users perform banking transactions while chatting on any social messaging platform

Zenith QWERTY Banking is designed to enable people perform transactions conveniently, while conversing with business partners or chatting with friends and loved ones. It supports funds transfers, airtime purchases and bill payments to different merchants without having to log out of the messaging app being used or signing on to a bank transaction supporting application.

Sources at the financial institution confirmed that Zenith Bank is committed to innovating solutions that will enable its customers perform their banking activities at their own convenience and several other solutions in this regard would be introduced before the end of the year. They also confirmed that the QWERTY Banking feature is only currently available for android users and the ios version would be deployed within a few weeks.

Tags

About Younews Ng

Check Also

pdp-vs-apc-logo

Kwara LG chairmen, councillors defect from APC to PDP

Local Government chairmen and councillors in Kwara State have defected from the All Progressives Congress ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Powered by Younewsng
Copyright@younewsng.com 2013.