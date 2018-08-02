Zenith Bank upgrades its mobile app and Introduces QWERTY Banking

Foremost Nigerian financial institution, Zenith Bank Plc has upgraded its Mobile App to include QWERTY Banking, a new feature that enables users perform banking transactions while chatting on any social messaging platform

Zenith QWERTY Banking is designed to enable people perform transactions conveniently, while conversing with business partners or chatting with friends and loved ones. It supports funds transfers, airtime purchases and bill payments to different merchants without having to log out of the messaging app being used or signing on to a bank transaction supporting application.

Sources at the financial institution confirmed that Zenith Bank is committed to innovating solutions that will enable its customers perform their banking activities at their own convenience and several other solutions in this regard would be introduced before the end of the year. They also confirmed that the QWERTY Banking feature is only currently available for android users and the ios version would be deployed within a few weeks.