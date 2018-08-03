Buhari tags defectors as “bad eggs”,selfish, treasury looters

President Muhammadu Buhari yesterday referred to defectors from the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) as “bad eggs”.

He said as the 2019 elections approach, “God will continue to fish out the bad eggs among us”.

He reiterated his resolve to ensure that nobody is allowed to loot the treasury.

Said Buhari: “What I will never exhibit is to allow selfish politicians loot public treasury and allow the masses be cheated.

“All what we are doing is in the interest of the people and our dear country.

“I pray to God to expose sycophants that are still within our party, who are bent on trying to loot our resources.”

APC National Chairman Adams Oshiomhole said the defectors were afraid of the government’s anti-corruption war, adding that many of the looters of the treasury during the 16 years of the PDP administrations would end up in jail.

They spoke in Bauchi yesterday while campaigning for the APC candidate in the August 11 Bauchi South senatorial by-election.

The seat became vacant following the death of Senator Ali Wakili. The APC candidate is Hon. Gumau Lawal Yahaya.

The President urged party faithful not to be perturbed by the defections.

Senate President Bukola Saraki and three governors – Aminu Tambuwal (Sokoto), Samuel Ortom (Benue) and Ahmed Abdulfattah (Kwara) led the defectors.