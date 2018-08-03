Double celebration for branding Expert, Paul Inyang !

Renowned and outstanding branding professional, Paul Inyang.is swinging like a pendulum from one joyous happenstances to another.. From the popping of Champaign, to cake cutting and taking pictures with friends, relatives, staff and well-wishers, it has all been a carnival-like week for the gregarious Paulo as his friends call him affectionately.

First, the reason for his celebration stems from his birthday which was on July 20, 2018. And remarkably, a surprised birthday bash was organized for him in his office by his close allies and this nearly brought tears to his eyes. Gifts were also presented to the birthday boy and expectedly the rest of the evening was greeted with ecstasy.

But unknown to his friends, the birthday bash was just a foreshadow of what is coming. Few days after his birthday, news went viral that Paul’s outdoor branding company, Megaplux Global has been shortlisted among the few companies that will be honoured at the forthcoming IAEQ awards, which will be held in Frankfurt, Germany.

Come Sunday September 23, 2018, Megaplux, will receive an International Award in Excellence and Quality (IAEQ) in the Gold Category at the 32nd International Quality Convention.

The award ceremony is designed to bring together and celebrate brand builders, quality leaders, business entrepreneurs and innovators.

While friends and well-wishers have been congratulating the maverick Paul on this feat, news has it that the results-driven entrepreneur has also been in gaiety mood and this could be the exact time to accost him for any favour.

Though this is not the first time the eager-beaver Paul will be receiving such a huge award both locally and internationally as a visit to his Yaba, Lagos office will attest to this, he’s said to be emotionally attached to this one.

Those close to him said he’s pledge to personally receive the award in the company of his charming and loving wife, Adeola, who is the boss of Abela by Scents of Africa.