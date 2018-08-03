Femi Otedola marriage hits the rock, celebrates wife on her 48th birthday

What a contradiction! Billionaire businessman, Forte Oil boss, Femi Otedola, is certainly good at managing crisis in marriage.He is matured emotionally.Though unknown to many,their relationship has hit the rock months back,but for the sake of the children they are putting on a face..and that is being done so well.

As Nana Otedola, the beautiful wife of billionaire businessman, Femi Otedola, turned 48th today

The billionaire posted a beautiful photo of Nana and simply wrote:“Happy birthday wifey

The cute daughters of the billionaire, DJCuppy, Temi and Tolani also took to the media to gush about their mum.

DJ Cuppy wrote,..Sweet mother, thank you for giving me the gift of perseverance. Happy birthday, I will ALWAYS love you! ♥️ #FamilyFirst #BaddestOutOfBeirut“

Tolani on the other hand wrote,..“First my mother, forever my friend. Thank you mama for never giving up, I am so proud of you. Love you always & forever. Happy Birthday!!“

Temi Otedola wrote,

“Happy Birthday to my incredible mami thank you for being my loudest supporter and best friend. Love you an indescribable amount.“

YOUNEWS gathered that the crack in the Otedolas marriage is caused by

Nana, the half-caste wife’s alleged extra marital affairs with former head of the defunct HiTV, Toyin Subair.

The embattled former HiTV boss, was said to have been allegedly caught “pants down” with the billionaire’s wife in their UK abode sometime ago.

According to informed sources, the billionaire who lives in the UK and works in Nigeria had allegedly made a surprise return home on that fateful day only to find his wife and Subair in compromising position.

The situation was so shocking that, the billionaire oil mogul broke down and sources say he still hasn’t recovered from the shock.