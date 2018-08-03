I became poor in APC -Orotom

Benue State Governor, Samuel Ortom who just decamped to PDP from APC has said he became poorer in APC as he could not make money as expected.

Ortom said he regretted that he had to leave the PDP in the first place, for what he called “obvious reasons.”

Ortom said, “I’m happy to be back home, the home I participated in building. Though for obvious reasons, I took part in a journey. In that journey, I had many challenges. I became poor and I lost everything I took to the party. Everything I took to the APC died.”