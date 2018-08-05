Saraki still Senate President?.What the LAW says

Ahead of September 25 resumption of Senate. Senator Bukola Saraki, Senator Ike Ekweremadu and Yakubu Dogara positions are hanging in the balance.There has been tension since July 24 when 14 APC senators left the party, with 12 of them joining the PDP, while two joined the African Democratic Congress (ADC)..Some are of the opinion that they were elected based on the provision of the constitution and not party based.

“The position of the presiding officers of the National Assembly, based on the constitution of Nigeria is an election of one among equals based on voting irrespective of party affliction. The constitution said that the Senators are to elect among themselves, it did not say that it must be from a majority party.

“Positions tied to party affliction are the positions like majority and minority leaders and Chief Whips along with their deputies. Therefore Senator Bukola Saraki, Ike Ekweremadu and Dogara should be left alone because they are elected based on provision of the constitution and their continuing stay irrespective of the party they belong to is constitutional, it is lawful and it is democratic. ”

On the other hand,it is believed by others that..“The law says when you are elected on the platform of a party, you can only defect from that party by the instrument of a faction within that party,” he maintained.

“As it is today, there is no faction within the APC in the legal sense of it,” he said, adding, “there is only rAPC and rAPC is not a faction of the APC by law.”

“If you defect from your party, not on the basis of a faction, you lose whatever position you attain by the vehicle of that party,”