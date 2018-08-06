Akpabio meets Buhari in London, decamps on Wednesday

It is now crystal clear that former Akwa Ibom State governor is set to defect to the All Progressives Congress (APC).The Senate Minority Leader, Godswill Akpabio, on Sunday, visited President Muhammadu Buhari in London, United Kingdom.

It is all about perfecting his defecting from the Peoples Democratic Party to the ruling All Progressives Congress on Wednesday this week.

Recall that Akpabio had on Thursday met Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

There shall be an APC rally at Ikot Ekpene, Akwa AIbom State to receive the former indefatigable governor of the state. Acting President Osinbajo, accompanied by Senator Ita Enang and leaders of the APC in Akwa Ibom, will formally receive Senator Godswill Akpabio into the APC at Ikot Ekpene Stadium,