Oh my God!..9 Corpers drown during picnic

Nine youth corps members have drowned in River Mayo Selbe in Gashaka Local Government Area of Taraba State.

22 corps members went to the river to swim on Saturday when the incident happened.

22 youth corps members serving in the state were on a picnic party in River Mayo-Selbe in Gashaka LGA on Saturday when the incident happened.”

9 out of 22 corps members died while the villagers rescued 13.

while search for the remaining two corpses continued.

He said the youth corps members were swimming in the river when the volume of water increased, which carried the victims away.

The NYSC state Coordinator, Mrs Florence Yaakugh, also confirmed the incident.

She disclosed that the seven bodies have been recovered while the search for the other two bodies was still ongoing by the locals in collaboration with security agencies and the NYSC.

“So far, seven bodies have been recovered and we are working with other relevant persons to recover the rest and to identify the persons,” she said.

She said the NYSC would soon have the identity of all the Corps members involved and make such known appropriately.

Nine corps members serving in Taraba state have lost their lives after they drowned in River Mayo Celbe yesterday Saturday August 4th.

According to reports, 22 corps members had gone on a picnic in the river in Gashaka local government area of the state. The sudden increase in the water level in the river sadly claimed the lives of the corps members who could not swim very well.

Seven corpses of the corps members have been recovered while efforts is ongoing to recover the remaining two.