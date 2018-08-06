Saraki is an undisciplined, treacherous liar -Lai Mohammed

Lai Mohammed reveals that the defection plan by Bukola Saraki was hatched the very day he became president of the Senate – Mohammed also discloses the reason why Saraki made Ike Ekweremadu the deputy Senate president – The minister declares that against Saraki’s claim, 26 people were appointed from Kwara by Buhari and that Saraki nominated 24 of them.

The foundation for the defection was laid the moment and the day Dr Bukola Saraki emerged as the Senate president against the wishes of the political party.

That’s the beginning of the very turbulent relationship between the executive and the legislature. In all democracy, when the part controls the majority in the House, it determines who is the leader either in the Senate or in the House of Representatives.

But Dr Bukola Saraki actually went against the wishes of the party by lobbying the opposition PDP to become the Senate president.

Since then, we had very turbulent dispensation. As a matter of fact, we would not have suffered more at the executive in the hands of the legislators if the PDP person had been the Senate president. And people did not see the significance of the emergence of Ekweremadu as the deputy Senate president as an assurance that in the event of his impeachment as Senate president, he would be succeeded by the PDP.

I think this is the reason for you to look at all these happenings as based on betrayal. But in all these, the party remains solid, we have no cause to be unnecessarily worried. Yes, we appreciate that in politics, we don’t want to lose anybody, but it is better to have a loyal, trim, loyal team than to have disloyal, undisciplined and treacherous team.

As time goes on, we would see true members of the APC who believe in what the party stands for remain. Honestly, we can believe that what happened, yes, they made some noise and a lot of razzmatazz, but when it comes to real electoral value, APC remains the party.