Wife stabbed husband to death for suspecting unfaithfulness

She heard the voice of a female in the background when he called her..that was the source of her anger!..The police in Lagos state have arrested the 23-year-old housewife, Damilola Ayeni, for stabbing her husband, Olumide, a pharmacist at the Lagos Island General Hospital, to death at their home on Bamgbose Street, Lagos Island on Saturday August 4th.

According to reports, Damilola and Olumide’s two year old marriage has been bedeviled by violence and suspicions of infidelity.

On Friday August 3rd, Olumide after the close of work, went for a party. Whilst at the party, he called his wife to check up on her.

When he returned home late at night, he was accosted by Damilola at the door who accused him of cheating on her. She said she heard the voice of a female in the background when he called her. She allegedly stabbed him in the neck as they got into a fight. He was rushed to the Lagos Island General hospital where he later died.

Speaking the father of deceased, Sunday Ayeni,said

“My son and I work at the Lagos Island General Hospital. While I work as a security guard, he worked in the pharmacy department. They got married at the Ikoyi registry. They had issues many times and my son reported her to me. I told them to go their separate ways, but people said I should not come between them. On Friday, after my son and I closed from work in the evening, he went for a party. Around that time, he called his wife on the telephone and they spoke. When he returned home that night, his wife waited for him at the door and stopped him from entering. She said she heard the voice of a woman in the background when they spoke on the telephone and accused him of infidelity. That was how she stabbed him in the chest and killed him. There was no struggle between them. Their two children were taken away by the wife’s mother. She has a three-month-old baby.”

The wife however claims in her statement to the police, that she stabbed her husband in self defence and that her husband was the aggresor.

“The woman said the deceased called her mobile phone sometime in the evening, but she missed the call. When he came back home around 1am on Saturday, he queried her whereabouts when he called her phone. He accused her of infidelity and charged at her with a knife. She then picked the kitchen knife and stabbed him in self-defence.”

The remains of the deceased has been deposited in a morgue awaiting autopsy.