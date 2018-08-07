Saraki.. going! going!!.. Lawan to replace Saraki, Uzodinma replaces Ekweremadu

Saraki, has raised the alarm over an alleged midnight meeting between the Director General of the Department of State Services, Lawal Daura, and about 30 senators.

The meeting, said to be on at about 12:21am on Tuesday, came on a day Saraki’s office announced the emergency reconvening of the leadership of the National Assembly for consideration of urgent national issues.

The Senate and the House of Representatives had on July 24, 2018 proceeded on recess, announcing September 26, 2018 as resumption date.

They however left several burning issues unattended to, especially the supplementary budget sent by President Muhammadu Buhari to the Senate for next year’s election, which affects the Independent National Electoral Commission and the DSS.

According to a highly placed aide of the Senate president, the meeting between the senators and Daura was to perfect the removal of Saraki and the Deputy President of the Senate, Dr. Ike Ekweremadu, on Tuesday as the leadership of the Senate reconvenes.

The source said the meeting had also agreed that the Senate Majority Leader, Ahmad Lawan, is to replace Saraki as the President of the Senate, while Hope Uzodinma will emerge as the Deputy President of the Senate.