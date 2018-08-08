FBNQuest Asset Management Highlights Investment Opportunities For Diaspora Nigerians

FBNQuest Asset Management, a part of the FBN Holdings Plc Group, has called on Nigerians in the Diaspora to take advantage of the numerous investment opportunities available in Nigeria.

This call was made at the just-concluded Nigerians in Diaspora Global Development Conference in London.

The conference presented a rare opportunity for Nigerians in the diaspora to engage in constructive and interactive sessions, with key decision makers across different industries in Nigeria encouraging stakeholders to partner and collaborate on investment schemes.

A major highlight of the event was the unveiling of the NIDO-led $20 million Diaspora Housing Investment Fund, a closed end investment fund to be privately placed and constituted under a Trust Deed with a suitable Commercial Trustees to be selected.

The fund will be established through the issuance of the similitude of a real estate investment trust scheme which will provide opportunities for individual and institutional investors to participate in the Nigerian real estate sector.

The conference yielded fruitful discourse and exchange of ideas that examined the intersections between investment in human capital, natural resources, entrepreneurship, innovation and technology in Nigeria.

As one of the major sponsors of the conference, FBNQuest Asset Management called on Nigerians in the Diaspora to offer strategic expertise in their various endeavours to impact the country with knowledge and financial capacity, especially by way of investment.

Speaking during the conference, Managing Director, FBNQuest Asset Management, Ike Onyia, said: “We want to partner with the Diaspora community through NIDO and its members. As a member of one of the leading financial services groups in Africa, we are well-positioned to serve the diaspora community professionally and to ensure their aspirations in the area of maximising investment returns are fulfilled.

“FBNQuest Asset Management is open to partnerships that will unlock the potential of the Nigerian diaspora community as a source of economic development. We provide bespoke solutions to organizations and individual investors looking to set up structures that can help them achieve their investment goals. As a trusted advisor and credible partner with sound local knowledge and a rich pedigree, we will help them navigate through opportunities in the homeland.”

FBNQuest Asset Management is a leading asset manager in Nigeria for individual and institutional investors, guiding clients through Africa’s dynamic markets, while identifying the best opportunities to shape portfolios in line with specific investment goals.

The firm was recognised as the “Best Asset Manager in Nigeria” in the prestigious Euromoney Private Banking and Wealth Management Survey 2017, which is the industry’s leading barometer of the world’s best service and product providers.

The survey covers 15 different product and client categories and has ranking results in 70 countries in which FBNQuest Asset Management emerged number one in Nigeria.