Wednesday , 8 August 2018

Tinubu’s wife becomes Redemed Pastor

August 8, 2018

Whatever sen. Remi Tinubu bind on earth will be bound in Heaven….”at least that is what she was told among others, a total of 2,654 members of the Redeemed Christian Church of God, RCCG, as they were yesterday adopted into the club of assistant pastors in the church.

Before their ordination the General Overseer of the church, Pastor Enoch Adejare Adeboye  proclaimed …“I ordain you in the name of God the Father, and of Jesus Christ and of the Holy Spirit.”

All Progressive Party leader and former Governor of Lagos State Senator Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, was at the Redeemed Christian Church of God 66th Annual Convention of RCCG, Tuesday to felicitate with his wife, Senator Remi Tinubu who was ordained as an Assistant Pastor of the RCCG

