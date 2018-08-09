High expectation as NASS reconvene Tuesday,Aug.14..Saraki consulting

Will they stay within the primary agenda on that day ?.That is the big question on the lips of many.After all the drama,The National Assembly has agreed to reconvene on Tuesday, August 14.

The primary issue on the agenda is the supplementary budget for 2019 general election, and the second is confirmation of some of President Muhammadu Buhari’s nominees — the Chairman of the Board of Asset Management Corporation of Nigeria, Dr. Muiz Banire.

The Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Mr. Yussuff Lasun, has just announced it.

The agenda will primarily be the presidential budget request to fund INEC’s operations for the 2019 polls, he said.

The National Assembly had been on recess since July 24, and they were expected to resume in September.

However, the need to attend to some issues that were pending before they proceeded on leave seems to compel them to reconvene earlier than scheduled.

The lawmakers had attempted to meet on Tuesday, but security operatives from the Department of State Services, acting on the order of their erstwhile Director-General, Lawal Daura, mounted a blockade, preventing the lawmakers from gaining entrance.

The face-off led to the sacking of Daura by Acting President Yemi Osinbajo, who condemned the siege as an affront to democracy.

Even then,we gathered that Saraki is not sleeping with two eyes closed ahead of Tuesday.He is suspecting there may be another sinister move to impeach him,beyond the agreed agenda for the day.